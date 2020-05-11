During his latest quarantine monologue, Jimmy Kimmel took some time to explain the weird Twitter feud he got into with Donald Trump on Mother’s Day, declaring that, overall, “this really is the dumbest time to be alive.”

The whole thing apparently started, Kimmel explained on Monday’s episode of his ABC talk show, because of a mistake he made last week when he inadvertently aired an edited clip that made Vice President Mike Pence look particularly stupid, only to discover that the full length clip does the obvious. Kimmel explained that he apologized on Twitter and at Pence’s request was doing so again on Monday’s show.

Kimmel joked that “apologizing to the Trump administration – for spreading untruth – is like apologizing to Barry Bonds for using steroids. It’s hard,” and asked Pence to apologize for various Trump administration policies. Then he moved on to the Twitter beef with Pence’s boss.

“It’s Mother’s Day. We’re having a nice morning with the family, and I get a text,” Kimmel said, “that says the President – is tweeting about you.”

Also Read: Seth Meyers: 'Department of Justice Is Basically Just an Arm of the Trump Campaign' (Video)

In the tweet, which came as part of Trump’s epic length Twitter rant on Sunday (which also included false and baseless accusations that former president Barack Obama committed unspecified crimes, Trump said “More Fake news, this time from Jimmy Kimmel’s last place show!”

“So I replied to the tweet,” Kimmel said, “I thought about it and I just wrote ‘Go make Melania brunch.’ Still no word on if he did. You think he ever made anything? You think he like – ever made Don Jr a grilled cheese sandwich?”

“So anyway – this is what the White House is working on – and thinking about right now,” Kimmel continued. “This really is the dumbest time to be alive.”

Kimmel concluded the bit by joking that “I always assumed that if I got involved in some kind of a Twitter feud with the President – it would be with President Kanye – in 2028.”

Following the discussion of his Tweet, Kimmel ended his quarantine monologue talking about the lengths to which Trump and Pence have gone not to have to wear masks, and also did a parody of a recent viral video that, no shocker here, also made fun of Trump. Watch the whole monologue at the top of the page.