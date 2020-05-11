Jimmy Kimmel Explains His Mother’s Day Twitter Feud With Trump: ‘The Dumbest Time to Be Alive’ (Video)

POTUS had a pretty wild Sunday

| May 11, 2020 @ 10:24 PM

During his latest quarantine monologue, Jimmy Kimmel took some time to explain the weird Twitter feud he got into with Donald Trump on Mother’s Day, declaring that, overall, “this really is the dumbest time to be alive.”

The whole thing apparently started, Kimmel explained on Monday’s episode of his ABC talk show, because of a mistake he made last week when he inadvertently aired an edited clip that made Vice President Mike Pence look particularly stupid, only to discover that the full length clip does the obvious. Kimmel explained that he apologized on Twitter and at Pence’s request was doing so again on Monday’s show.

Kimmel joked that “apologizing to the Trump administration – for spreading untruth – is like apologizing to Barry Bonds for using steroids. It’s hard,” and asked Pence to apologize for various Trump administration policies. Then he moved on to the Twitter beef with Pence’s boss.

“It’s Mother’s Day. We’re having a nice morning with the family, and I get a text,” Kimmel said, “that says the President – is tweeting about you.”

Also Read: Seth Meyers: 'Department of Justice Is Basically Just an Arm of the Trump Campaign' (Video)

In the tweet, which came as part of Trump’s epic length Twitter rant on Sunday (which also included false and baseless accusations that former president Barack Obama committed unspecified crimes, Trump said “More Fake news, this time from Jimmy Kimmel’s last place show!”

“So I replied to the tweet,” Kimmel said, “I thought about it and I just wrote ‘Go make Melania brunch.’ Still no word on if he did. You think he ever made anything? You think he like – ever made Don Jr a grilled cheese sandwich?”

“So anyway – this is what the White House is working on – and thinking about right now,” Kimmel continued. “This really is the dumbest time to be alive.”

Kimmel concluded the bit by joking that “I always assumed that if I got involved in some kind of a Twitter feud with the President – it would be with President Kanye – in 2028.”

Following the discussion of his Tweet, Kimmel ended his quarantine monologue talking about the lengths to which Trump and Pence have gone not to have to wear masks, and also did a parody of a recent viral video that, no shocker here, also made fun of Trump. Watch the whole monologue at the top of the page.

15 Times 'The Simpsons' Predicted the Future (Photos)

  • The Simpsons Olympic Gold Medal Curling
  • lady gaga simpsons Fox
  • simpsons nobel prize Fox
  • donald trump simpsons Fox
  • siegfried roy simpsons Fox
  • simpsons arnold palmer Fox
  • simpsons voting Fox
  • simpsons higgs boson Fox
  • simpsons horse meat Fox
  • guitar hero simpsons Fox
  • simpsons yard work Fox
  • simpsons ringo starr Fox
  • simpsons smart watch Fox
  • the simpsons Fox
  • The Simpsons Olympic Gold Medal Curling Fox
  • Osaka Flu Simpsons Fox
1 of 16

From Donald Trump’s presidency to Disney buying Fox to the spread of “murder hornets”

"The Simpsons" has an eerie knack for predicting the future, from Donald Trump's presidency to U.S. beating Sweden for an Olympic gold medal in curling. Here are 14 times the long-running comedy series got it right. 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE