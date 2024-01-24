Jimmy Kimmel kicked off his monologue on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with an extended discussion of the 2024 Oscar nominations, which were announced earlier in the day. And he spent particular time talking about “Barbie.”

Specifically, like a lot of people Kimmel roasted the fact that co-star Ryan Gosling ended up being nominated for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Ken, while director Greta Gerwig didn’t receive a Best Director nomination and star Margot Robbie didn’t get nominated for Best Actress.

“Ironically,” Kimmel quipped, this exact set of circumstances “was kind of the plot of the ‘Barbie’ movie.”

Watch the whole monologue above now.

“I have to say I love Oscar nomination day. For the 8th year in a row — I do this every year — I woke up texted Matt Damon at 5:30 a.m., just to let him know he didn’t get one again,” Kimmel began.

“His movie did though. Despite his grotesque presence,” Kimmel continued, leaning into his ongoing (fake) feud with Damon, “‘Oppenheimer’ was the big winner this morning with 13 nominations, including Best Picture.”

After noting the 11 nominations for “Poor Things,” and explaining how Martin Scorsese’s Best Director nomination for “Killers of the Flower Moon” made him “the most-nominated living director,” Kimmel got to “Barbie.”

“Barbie” was nominated for eight Academy awards, which, who would have imagined, I mean, when you heard they were making a movie about ‘Barbie,’ that it would get nominated for eight Academy awards? Including Best Picture as a movie?” Kimmel said. “Maybe a five-year-old girl?”

“Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were not nominated for acting or directing,” Kimmel continued. “Whereas Ryan Gosling was. He got a nomination for playing Ken, which, ironically, was kind of the plot of the ‘Barbie’ movie.”

“It’s pretty crazy. You know, Ryan Gosling plays a guy with no testicles and gets an Oscar nomination. Ron DeSantis does it, he has to drop out of the primary,” Kimmel joked. “It not fair! It’s not fair.”

“Another one in the mix for Best Picture is a movie called ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ Kimmel continued, “which is a French film about the murder trial of a famous person who’s accused of killing their spouse. It’s like the French OJ trial, or as they called it, the ‘Au Jus’ trial over there.”

Kimmel then noted that composer John Williams was nominated again, and finished the segment discussing Donald Trump.

“Once again, Donald Trump was cheated out of an Oscar nomination by the radical left-wing Academy. Which is a shame because. He loves movies.

“So much so, he brings movie up all the time,” Kimmel said before rolling clips of Trump doing just that.

“Thank you, draft dodger Ebert. Two tiny thumbs up,” Kimmel added.