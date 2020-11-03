Kimmel’s Annual Halloween Prank Lived on for 2020 Even Though He Didn’t Ask for It (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel’s annual Nov. 1 YouTube prank, “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” was called off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It didn’t take.

“So every year, as you may know, we do a YouTube Challenge. We ask parents to pretend they ate all their kids’ Halloween candy,” Kimmel said on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “This year we decided not to do it because kids have suffered enough. And guess what? The parents went ahead and did it anyway, so what the hell, here it is.”

The dad who tries to offer toast to his sobbing kid is the worst. (Or the best, depending on how you look at it.)

Fortunately for the future of humanity, there are always a few unbelievably sweet children who immediately forgives their parents for the transgression. Those are typically the girls, but not all of them take the prank in stride.

After one mom reveals the whole thing to just be a practical joke, one girl reminds her that “Jesus does not lie.”

It’s hard to argue with that one.

In another household, when the truth comes out, a boy vows to kick Kimmel “in the face.”

The immediate about-face by the final kid is worth sticking around for.

The final 10 seconds of the 3-minute, 19-second YouTube video is a title card for Operation Gratitude, which asks you donate leftover candy to our troops at OperationGratitude.com.

Find out more about the worthy charity here.