Jimmy Kimmel Is Pretty Happy About How ‘Refreshingly Quiet’ Joe Biden Is

Jimmy Kimmel said that he’s glad there hasn’t been much news coming out of the White House now that Joe Biden is president, primarily because he isn’t spending his time tweeting insane things.

During his monologue on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kimmel said that he noticed “the world has been refreshingly quiet with Joe Biden in the White House.”

Kimmel noted that Biden’s and the @POTUS Twitter account has been active, but pretty mundane since Trump turned it over to the Biden team on inauguration day.

One recent tweet from Biden’s account was a stark contrast to Trump’s usual Twitter tirades, Kimmel observed. Biden was talking about his COVID-19 relief bill, which accounts for roughly $1.9 trillion of emergency funding and direct payments for people in need.

“This kind of puts it in perspective,” Kimmel said. “Today, Joe Biden wrote, ‘we don’t have a second to waste when it comes to delivering the American people the relief they desperately need. I’m calling on Congress to act quickly and pass the American Rescue Plan.’ Four years ago, today – this is what Donald Trump, who was President, tweeted: ‘My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!'”

Kimmel continued, “I like that he admits he had to be pushed to do the right thing,” and added that tomorrow – Donald Trump will be back to yelling at his TV.”

Kimmel also addressed Trump’s ongoing second impeachment trial, where Trump has said he plans not to testify. “Donald Trump doesn’t like to put his hand on a Bible unless peaceful protesters are being gassed nearby,” Kimmel said, ripping Trump for his inexplicable impromptu photo shoot in front of St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., moments after he ordered troops to use tear gas to disperse a crowd of peaceful protesters gathered near the White House.

Watch the full video of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue above. The stuff about Biden comes near the end.