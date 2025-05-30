Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Elon Musk Left Trump for His Real Job, ‘Destroying Companies and Inseminating Every Woman in Sight | Video

Jimmy Kimmel was “happy to share some good news from Washington for a change” during his monologue on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — Elon Musk stepping away from his role in the Trump administration.

“We got a message from Elon Musk, an important message, it said, ‘as my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,’” Kimmel explained. “Hey, you know what, spending, that’s great, we’re just happy your time as a special government employee has come to an end.”

“We’re thankful. We are glad you’re gone,” he added.

“Elon had a remarkable 130-day stint in government. He came, he chainsawed, we bled, he left,” Kimmel continued, referencing Musk’s appearance at CPAC earlier this year.

“When he started, he promised to save us a trillion dollars. Now he says DOGE will probably only save about 160 billion dollars. whereas most everyone else says he probably cost us hundreds of billions of dollars,” Kimmel went on. “Officials from the IRS alone estimate his cuts to that agency will result in a minimum of $500 billion in uncollected taxes this year.”

“But here’s the thing, politics isn’t about money, it’s not about success, it’s not about failure, it’s about the lives of the civil servants you destroy along the way. That’s what’s most important,” the ABC host joked. “And Elon promised that DOGE’s work will go on… similar to how the Empire continued killing Ewoks after The Emperor died.”

“Now that he’s out of Washington, Elon can return to his primary job, which is destroying companies and inseminating every woman in sight.”

Watch the whole monologue below: