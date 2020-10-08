Kimmel Edits ‘Proud Boy in the Bubble’ Trump Into VP Debate So He Can Interrupt Kamala Harris (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel gave a play-by-play of the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with one big edit made to the otherwise “polite,” “reasonable,” and “orderly” debate: the addition of President Donald Trump.

During Kimmel’s monologue last night, which was taped after the VP debate aired, he poked fun at the fly that landed on Pence’s head and stayed there for two minutes (“Technically that fly is now his running mate”) and the “unusual amount of focus” that was put on the swine flu and fracking (“Mike Pence loves to say ‘fracking’ because it’s the closest he’s allowed to get to using a curse word”) before deciding to remix the footage a bit.

“But no one’s mind was changed tonight, almost none of the questions were answered,” Kimmel said. “Watching this after the Trump-Biden debate was like falling asleep during a UFC fight and waking up to ‘The Great British Baking Show.’ It was the kind of debate Donald Trump hates. It was polite, it was reasonable, it was orderly. It was so even-keeled, the president couldn’t help but jump in.”

The ABC late-night host then rolled footage from the event, starting with Harris saying, “the American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country–” before adding in a clip of Trump from his debate with Biden on Sept. 29. Trump “interrupts” Harris repeatedly, as she tries to give her answer to moderator Susan Page.

“The proud boy in the bubble was bursting at the inseams,” Kimmel said. “He could not wait to get back in the mix. Trump tweeted 40 times in the span of two hours last night and he played all the hits: Hillary, Obama, Comey, voter fraud, Nancy Pelosi’s hair, and then, even though we’ve not been told he’s negative for the virus, he went back to work in the Oval Office — which means that’s where he watched TV today.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.