Jimmy Kimmel Says if Misinfo Fueled Fires America ‘Would Be One Giant Olympic Torch’ | Video

In the aftermath of the horrific wildfires around greater Los Angeles, right wing pundits and politicians, not to mention social media personalities, have spread an astonishing amount of misinformation and lies about them. And in his monologue on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel was thankful that stuff doesn’t also cause fires. Otherwise, he joked, America “would be one giant Olympic torch.”

“You know, as if these fires weren’t enough to deal with, we also have a ton of misinformation going around. Some of it is nuts. My brother was at the market near his neighborhood which is in a fire and evacuation zone. He started talking to a lady in line who honestly believed that Diddy started the fires.”

“Diddy, who is in prison in New York. Somehow managed to start the fires. And she believed this. I looked it up, I was like, ‘where did she get this?’ and guess what? It came from TikTok,” Kimmel explained. “There’s a story going around on TikTok that says the fires were started on purpose by ‘elites.’ who intend to destroy P Diddy’s pedophile escape tunnels because they’re evidence.”

“This is something real people believe. Never mind the fact, if you look at a map, you’ll see that these bonehead ‘elites,’ somehow managed to burn everything but Diddy’s house,” Kimmel continued. “I don’t know if they’re closing in on him or what the plan is, but thank God fire isn’t fueled by stupid or this country would be one giant Olympic torch right now.”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel also mentioned the Special Counsel report on Trump’s attempts to violently overturn the 2020 election results. He wasn’t optimistic.

“It’s a mountain of evidence, details the unconstitutional and criminal behavior we all already knew he did when we re-elected him. The special counsel uncovered so much evidence, they had to split the report into two volumes, like Cher’s autobiography,” Kimmel said. “And yet, nothing will come of it.”

See the whole monologue below: