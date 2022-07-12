‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest Host Anthony Anderson Rips ‘Bachelorette’s’ ‘Meatball Enthusiast’ and Mango-Loving Suitors (Video)

“Black-ish” alum Anthony Anderson is the latest star to hold court as the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and he used his monologue on Monday night to tackle a range of issues, including the men vying for the hearts of “Bachelorettes” Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Anderson ripped several of the men taking part in the show this season, including Justin Y.

“As in ‘Y’ do you need to wear more than one necklace,” Anderson joked, showing a pic of Justin with multiple necklaces on screen.

“Justin is on the show with his twin brother, Joey,” Anderson continued. “And that’s just what the show needed, more white guys who look exactly alike.”

Regarding contender Termayne, who is in crypto, Anderson quipped that “means his ass is dead broke.”

James, who calls himself a “meatball enthusiast,” was mocked as well.

“That might be the saddest sentence I’ve ever said,” the actor joked.

Anderson reserved his harshes critiques, though, for Chris, who is described as a “Mentality Coach.”

“Now, what the hell is a mentality coach? The first thing any good mentality coach should tell you is not to go on ‘The Bachelorette’ and catch herpes in a hot tub,” Anderson said to laughs.

But there was more, as he dug into Chris’ background, as shared on ABC’s website.

“‘Chris LOVES Mangos,’” Anderson read. “Now, imagine if someone asked ‘Hey, what’s the most interesting thing about you?’ And your answer was, “I love mangos.” Well, if I was the ‘Bachelorette,’ I’d tell Chris, “Man-go the f–k home.’”