Diego Luna Says in 1776, America Was ‘Ruled by a Mad King,’ Jokes, ‘It’s Great That You Guys Don’t Have to Deal With That S– Anymore | Video

“Andor” star Diego Luna guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live” for the third night on Wednesday,” and in his monologue the acclaimed Mexican actor continued to mock Donald Trump’s policies and behavior. Starting, as it happens, with a joke comparing Trump to King George III.

“July 4th is your most patriotic holiday, where you proudly wave flags and set off fireworks that were all made in China,” Luna said as he got into it. “It’s a celebration of your freedom from tyranny in 1776. Right? Back then, you were ruled by a mad King who could do whatever he wanted. Yeah he could start wars, you know, break the law, put the military in the streets, arrest people for no reason, impose tariffs, take advantage of women without consequence, hire his unqualified relatives…”

“It’s great that you guys don’t have to deal with that s— anymore,” Luna joked, adding, It’s funny, it’s funny, I know, until it’s not.”

“But I do love it here. Whenever I come to the U.S. from Mexico, everyone says ‘Welcome to America!’ Right? And I’m like ‘wait, wait, when I was in Mexico. I was already in America. Because Mexico is part of America, right?” Luna continued. “I mean, America is a huge continent, we agree on that.”

“It’s so big in fact that we had to break it into three parts. North, Central and South America. Your country is called the United States of America. That means it’s part of America. Which does make you Americans, like everyone else in the continent of America. Alright,” Luna continued.

“Let’s clarify,” Luna went on. he then did a fun series of jokes explaining the difference between being in the USA and being in “America.”

“If you eat tacos, you’re in America. If they’re in a shell, that, and that shell is flavored like Doritos, you’re in the States. If you go to Church, You’re in America. If you go to Church at the mall, you’re in the States,” He said. “If you have a truck, this is a good one, if you have a truck, America. If that truck has nuts, the States. If you dream of going to the United States, you’re in America. If you dream of getting the hell out of them, you’re in the States.”

Watch the whole monologue below: