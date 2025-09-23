Jimmy Kimmel Sets Glen Powell, Sarah McLachlan as Guests for Return Episode

Jimmy Kimmel tapped the guests for his return to late night after his suspension, and has seemingly filled up the lineup with stars from the extended Disney family.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” announced this week’s lineup of guests Tuesday morning, mere hours before Kimmel was set to tape his return episode after being briefly suspended on Sept. 17.

Per the announcement, Kimmel’s return episode will see Glen Powell as his first guest back, with the actor set to promote his new Hulu comedy series, “Chad Powers.”

In addition to Powell, the episode will feature Sarah McLachlan as a musical guest. McLachlan was a vocal supporter of Kimmel’s amid the suspension, canceling a planned performance at ABC News’ “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

While McLachlan did attend the event and introduced the documentary, she noted to attendees that hers and Jewel’s scheduled performances would not be taking place as a way to support “free speech.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” also revealed the other planned guests for the rest of the week — with Ethan Hawke, “Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter and Yungblud scheduled for Wednesday, and Peyton Manning, Oscar Nuñez and Alex G slated for Thursday.

Like Powell, Manning is expected to promote “Chad Powers,” given he’s a producer for the new comedy series.

Meanwhile, Nuñez, who currently stars on Peacock’s “The Paper,” will promote his upcoming appearance on “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” — which, like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs on ABC.

While the show doesn’t typically air on Fridays, the announcement teased a potential installment for Sept. 26 with guests still to be confirmed.