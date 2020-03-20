Self-Quarantined Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tells Jimmy Kimmel She’s Washed Away Her Fingerprints (Video)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is taking this hand-washing thing serious admit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. So seriously, in fact, that she’s washed off her fingerprints.

On Thursday’s installment of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Quarantine Minilogue” series, the “Veep” star told the late-night host — who, just like his fellow late-night hosts, is currently unable to shoot his actual late-night show — just how much of a “clean freak” during their video interview, filmed via webcams from their respective homes.

“So, you know how your computer or your phone, you can turn it on by using your fingerprint?” she said, to which Jimmy replied yes. “Well, I’ve washed away my fingerprints. Yeah, no kidding,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

And in other news related to Julia’s issues with technology, the “Seinfeld alum says, “This damn phone does not recognize me when I’m glammed up. When I’m all dressed up it doesn’t recognize me, which really hurts my feelings. I just think that’s a bummer.”

Jimmy and Julia also chatted about what they’re binge-watching (she has just discovered Netflix’s “Last Chance U” and highly recommends it) and how much cooking and baking their doing during they’re self-imposed isolations (the video was shot prior to Gov. Newsom ordering all of California to stay home).

While the “Seinfeld” says she’s already sick of cooking this much, she does love baking and was in love with a loaf of homemade focaccia bread Kimmel showed her via their video chat. He shared the recipe with her, which you can find here.

Earlier in the video, Kimmel gave his opening “minilogue,” which included his endorsement of lentils and his criticism of President Donald Trump for his “Chinese virus nonsense.”

“I’ve really had enough of this guy. You know what? Just shut up already and let the doctors take over,” Kimmel said. “Seriously, you trumped the shark, go away, hand it over to Mike Pence, go sit in your room at Mar-a-Lag0 and scream at the television all day. We’re tired of all the *winning*.”

Watch the video above.

In addition to his mission to entertain us, Kimmel is also doing this to raise money for charity. Thursday’s charity was Feeding America. Click here to donate.