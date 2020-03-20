Self-Quarantined Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tells Jimmy Kimmel She’s Washed Away Her Fingerprints (Video)

And he offers her a lovely focaccia recipe

| March 20, 2020 @ 7:33 AM

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is taking this hand-washing thing serious admit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. So seriously, in fact, that she’s washed off her fingerprints.

On Thursday’s installment of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Quarantine Minilogue” series, the “Veep” star told the late-night host — who, just like his fellow late-night hosts, is currently unable to shoot his actual late-night show — just how much of a “clean freak” during their video interview, filmed via webcams from their respective homes.

“So, you know how your computer or your phone, you can turn it on by using your fingerprint?” she said, to which Jimmy replied yes. “Well, I’ve washed away my fingerprints. Yeah, no kidding,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

Also Read: Kimmel Gives Tips for Enjoying St Patrick's Day During Coronavirus in Quarantine Monologue (Video)

And in other news related to Julia’s issues with technology, the “Seinfeld alum says, “This damn phone does not recognize me when I’m glammed up. When I’m all dressed up it doesn’t recognize me, which really hurts my feelings. I just think that’s a bummer.”

Jimmy and Julia also chatted about what they’re binge-watching (she has just discovered Netflix’s “Last Chance U” and highly recommends it) and how much cooking and baking their doing during they’re self-imposed isolations (the video was shot prior to Gov. Newsom ordering all of California to stay home).

While the “Seinfeld” says she’s already sick of cooking this much, she does love baking and was in love with a loaf of homemade focaccia bread Kimmel showed her via their video chat. He shared the recipe with her, which you can find here.

Also Read: Jimmy Fallon Has His Hands Full - and Lin-Manuel Miranda - on 'Tonight Show: Home Edition' Day 2 (Video)

Earlier in the video, Kimmel gave his opening “minilogue,” which included his endorsement of lentils and his criticism of President Donald Trump for his “Chinese virus nonsense.”

“I’ve really had enough of this guy. You know what? Just shut up already and let the doctors take over,” Kimmel said. “Seriously, you trumped the shark, go away, hand it over to Mike Pence, go sit in your room at Mar-a-Lag0 and scream at the television all day. We’re tired of all the *winning*.”

Watch the video above.

In addition to his mission to entertain us, Kimmel is also doing this to raise money for charity. Thursday’s charity was Feeding America. Click here to donate.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Walking Dead AMC
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Showtime
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Nicole Kidman The Undoing HBO
  • DC Universe
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 77

Here’s when 127 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring gets sprung Thursday and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: 11 Major Questions We Have After the ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue