Jimmy Kimmel will be back at his old desk again starting Sept. 21.

He’ll be returning to his regular “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” hosting duties at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood for the first time since the production shut down in March. The ABC late-night show will resume its regular one-hour format starting that Monday.

Kimmel has been taking a few months off in order to spend more time with his family since mid-June when the show went on a two-week hiatus. Guest hosts have been filling in for him since the show resumed on July 6, including comedian Lil Rel Howery, musician Jason Derulo, comedian David Spade, actor Anthony Anderson, actor and singer Ben Platt, actress Kerry Washington, actor Rob Lowe, comedian Sarah Cooper, singer Dua Lipa, actor Sean Hayes, and others.

The guest hosts will continue during the week of Sept. 8 through 11th, including Josh Gad, Brad Paisley, John Legend and Samuel L. Jackson. Then the show will take a break for the week of Sept. 14 when Kimmel prepares to host the virtual 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman are executive producers for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serving as co-executive producers. The show is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios.