Jimmy Kimmel Will Return to Host ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From El Capitan in September
Guest hosts have been filling in for him since July while he’s been on vacation
Jimmy Kimmel will be back at his old desk again starting Sept. 21.
He’ll be returning to his regular “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” hosting duties at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood for the first time since the production shut down in March. The ABC late-night show will resume its regular one-hour format starting that Monday.
Kimmel has been taking a few months off in order to spend more time with his family since mid-June when the show went on a two-week hiatus. Guest hosts have been filling in for him since the show resumed on July 6, including comedian Lil Rel Howery, musician Jason Derulo, comedian David Spade, actor Anthony Anderson, actor and singer Ben Platt, actress Kerry Washington, actor Rob Lowe, comedian Sarah Cooper, singer Dua Lipa, actor Sean Hayes, and others.
The guest hosts will continue during the week of Sept. 8 through 11th, including Josh Gad, Brad Paisley, John Legend and Samuel L. Jackson. Then the show will take a break for the week of Sept. 14 when Kimmel prepares to host the virtual 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.
Jimmy Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman are executive producers for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serving as co-executive producers. The show is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios.
Chadwick Boseman's 10 Most Memorable Roles, From Jackie Robinson to Black Panther (Photos)
Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on Friday at age 43, made a striking impression in both TV and on the big screen in his too-short time in the spotlight.
Nathaniel Ray, "Lincoln Heights" (2008-09)
Chadwick Boseman had popped in small TV roles in the early 2000s but he had his first major breakthrough role in this ABC Family drama as a member of the U.S. Army who belatedly learns he's the son of the series lead (Russell Hornsby).
Graham McNair, "Persons Unknown" (2010)
He followed "Lincoln Heights" with a role on a short-lived NBC drama about a group of strangers who find themselves plunked into a ghost town.
Jackie Robinson, "42" (2013)
Boseman landed his first lead role on the big screen in Brian Helgeland's biopic of Jackie Robinson, the first Black player to break into Major League Baseball. He starred opposite Harrison Ford, who played the Brooklyn Dodgers' general manager.
Vontae Mack, "Draft Day" (2014)
Boseman switched sports for his next role, as top linebacker prospect from Ohio State who's considered a safe No. 1 pick for a Cleveland Browns GM played by Kevin Costner.
James Brown, "Get on Up" (2014)
Boseman left the playing field but returned to the biopic genre for this next project, Tate Taylor's look at the rock legend James Brown.
Jacob King, "Message From the King" (2016)
In this Netflix film, Boseman plays a South African man who arrives in Los Angeles searching for his missing younger sister -- and then embarks on a vengeance quest in an unfamiliar city.
Black Panther (2016-19)
After making an introduction in "Captain America: Civil War," Boseman helped create a cultural phenomenon with the success of 2018's standalone "Black Panther" as the prince of the fictional African nation of Wakanda who becomes a superhero beyond his isolated realm. The film grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.
Thurgood Marshall, "Marshall" (2017)
Boseman returned to playing famous historic figures in Reginald Hudlin's courtroom drama -- which narrowed its look at Thurgood Marshall to an early case he tried as a lawyer for the NAACP, long before he ever imagined taking a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Andre Davis, "21 Bridges" (2019)
In this thriller, Boseman plays an NYPD detective in the midst of a manhunt for two cop-killers as he discovers that his fellow officers may be up to shady business themselves.
Stormin' Norman, "Da 5 Bloods" (2020)
Boseman has a small role in Spike Lee's Vietnam-set drama as the leader of all-Black squadron sent to recover the cargo from a downed CIA helicopter. Though he only appears in flashbacks, he makes a striking impression.
