Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump’s Easter Plan: ‘We’re All Gonna Die So the President Can Eat Peeps’ (Video)

Guest Dave Matthews calls POTUS “a spectacular monkey fool”

| March 25, 2020 @ 7:52 AM Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 8:00 AM

Jimmy Kimmel taped “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from home on Tuesday, as has now become the new normal in the age of the coronavirus. After the host finished greeting his fellow “quaranteenie-boppers,” he had a thing or two to say about President Trump’s goal to open businesses back up by Easter.

“The President of the United States also appears to be planting the seeds for a get back to work movement,” Kimmel said, pointing out Trump’s continued defiance of “the so-called experts who say we are in this for a while.”

Then he rolled a clip of Trump saying he’d love to get the country back up and running “by Easter.”

Also Read: Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“By Easter? That’s in two and a half weeks! Even Jesus is like, Jesus! Calm down. Let’s think this through,” Kimmel quipped. “We’re all gonna die so the president can eat Peeps.”

You know, those sugar-covered marshmallow chicks that can spend years in the back of the pantry and never decompose.

Dave Matthews was the at-home musical guest Tuesday, and the singer of “The Space Between” (which has become a social distancing anthem) had some choice words to say about the president.

Also Read: Hugh Laurie Is 'Pretty Sure' He Knows What Dr. House Would Say About Coronavirus

“I’m doing pretty good,” the rocker told Kimmel. “Getting used to this strange time and updates of our fearless leader putting both his feet and both his hands in his mouth and bouncing around the room like a spectacular monkey fool.”

Of course, Kimmel couldn’t resist the opportunity for a tiny hands joke.

“That’s the nice thing about having tiny hands, you can put them and whatever else you want in your mouth, all at the same time.”

Watch the video above.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty
  • prince charles Getty
  • Jackson Browne Getty
1 of 24

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue