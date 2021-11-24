Jimmy Kimmel Refuses to Appear on MyPillow Guy’s Show Because He’s ‘Dying to See’ Their ‘Fake Jimmy’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday he has decided to refuse MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s request the late-night host appear on Lindell’s online channel during its 96-hour long “Thanks-A-Thon” this week.

It’s not because he doesn’t want to “ Zoom with a bunch of conspiracy theorists over Thanksgiving” (because he totally does), it’s actually a choice he made after Lindell said he’d get a “Fake Jimmy” to play him if he didn’t commit to calling into Lindell TV. You know, the same way that Kimmel has James Adomian regularly play the MyPillow Guy on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I mentioned last night, Mike Lindell invited me to call into his delusia-palooza this weekend, which, honestly, I would enjoy doing,” Kimmel said on his ABC late-night show Tuesday. “I would probably let him come over for Thanksgiving dinner. He goes on and on about the election, my father tells us about his knee surgery. I think they could cancel each other out. But my wife isn’t as excited about me getting on a Zoom with a bunch of conspiracy theorists over Thanksgiving as I am. So now, Mike may be forced to do this.”

Kimmel then cut to footage of Lindell saying during a segment on Lindell TV, “We could actually try to get a Jimmy — you know, he’s got a fake Mike on his show. I would really like to get a fake Jimmy. I’d like to surprise him with something.”

Lindell liked his own idea so much that he added: “You know what, if he doesn’t commit, OK, if he doesn’t commit, I think we should look into that. I really do.”

Those words were all it took for Kimmel to decide Lindell TV was hard pass for him.

“All right, well now I’m not going to commit because I’m dying to see who the fake Jimmy is going to be,” Kimmel told his audience. “That will be fun, right? What are they going to come up with?”

Kimmel ripped Lindell and his online channel further by showing footage of the avid-Donald Trump supporter, who is currently flying around the country trying to get state attorney generals to sign his election lawsuit, trying to call into his own show from an airplane and experiencing some serious technical difficulties.

“It’s hard to believe that this website isn’t catching on with the masses,” Kimmel joked, adding “Even the Wi-Fi is conspiring against him now.

Watch Kimmel’s full Tuesday “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue above.