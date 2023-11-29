Kimmel Ribs Mike Pence’s Comma Flub: ‘He’s More of a Colon Guy – He Had His Head Up Trump’s’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel lightly mocked Mike Pence’s latest scandal on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” joking that the controversy over a single comma in his memoirs doesn’t make sense.

“He’s more of a colon guy. He had his head up Trump’s for almost four years,” Kimmel said during his monologue.

If you’re scratching your head at the joke, what happened is that Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who among other things is prosecuting Trump for his attempted coup in 2021, recently interviewed Pence about his relationship to Trump.

According to ABC News, Smith’s team apparently got into very specific details with Pence, including a passage of his recent memoir the meaning of which changes depending on whether it has a comma.

In the book, Pence describes him self as telling Trump at once point, “You know, I don’t think I have the authority” to throw out the 2020 election results. Pence insisted that was a typo, and that the sentence should have read, “You know I don’t think I have the authority,” which Pence says was an admonishment.

We’ll let Kimmel explain the rest.

“We got a fascinating look into what went down between Trump and his former Vice Poodle Mike Pence on Jan. 6th,” Kimmel said. “The Special Counsel, they been quietly conducting their investigation by the book, specifically the book Mike Pence wrote.”

After showing a clip related to the matter, Kimmel said. “Yes, he was supposed to be ‘You know I don’t think I have the authority.’ Instead it looked like ‘You know, I don’t … .’ Only Mike Pence could get caught up in a controversy about a comma. “Donald Trump is out there banging porn stars, throwing bottles of ketchup at the wall, [and] Mike Pence is giving sworn testimony about a typographical error.”

“A comma,” Kimmel continued, “though to be fair, commas aren’t, they’re not really, he’s more of a colon guy. He had his head up Trump’s for almost four years.”

“But commas are important. Commas can make quite a difference. For instance, if you add a comma to ‘Hang Mike Pence,’” Kimmel added, referencing the slogan shouted by Trump supporters as they trashed the capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government on Trump’s behalf, “It becomes ‘Hang, Mike Pence.’ Pull up a cushion and chill out.”

Also in the monologue, Kimmel poked fun at the latest attempts by Republicans to link Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, to crimes supposedly committed by Biden himself. Joking that the whole thing stems from the material collected from Hunter Biden’s laptop, Kimmel joked, “Joe Biden could become the first President ever to get impeached because his son didn’t have Apple Care.”

Watch the whole monologue above.