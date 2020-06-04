Kimmel Rips Trump’s Claim He’s ‘Done More for Black Americans’ Than ‘Any President in U.S. History’ (Video)

“It’s *possible* Lincoln did more,” ABC late-night host says

| June 4, 2020 @ 7:57 AM

As protests continued across the country Wednesday in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement following the death of George Floyd in police custody, Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump’s claim that he’s “done more” for Black Americans “than any President in U.S. history” with the “possible exception” of Abraham Lincoln.

“Lincoln ended slavery… It’s *possible* Lincoln did more,” Kimmel said during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live! From His Home” monologue last night. “This would actually be funny if it wasn’t at all.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted in a thread: “In 3 1/2 years, I’ve done much more for our Black population than Joe Biden has done in 43 years. Actually, he set them back big time with his Crime Bill, which he doesn’t even remember. I’ve done more for Black Americans, in fact, than any President in U.S. history, with… the possible exception of another Republican President, the late, great, Abraham Lincoln…and it’s not even close. The Democrats know this, and so does the Fake News, but they refuse to write or say it because they are inherently corrupt! See ‘pinned’ above.”

Kimmel also ripped Trump’s decision to walk from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church to be photographed with a bible on Monday, an event that has been criticized amid reports that police officers used tear gas to disperse protesters at the church ahead of Trump’s visit.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany compared Trump’s appearance in front of St. John’s to former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill “inspecting the bombing damage” in London during World War II.

“When Churchill said, we shall fight them on the streets, he wasn’t talking about his own people,” Kimmel said. “The only thing Donald Trump has in common with Winston Churchill is they wear the same size bra.”

Kimmel added: “Even though she just basically said it was a photo op, they continue to insist it was not a photo op. But let’s review the facts here: He walked to the church. He stood in front of the church. He never went in the church. He never spoke to anyone from the church. Didn’t examine the damage to the church. Held up a bible upside down. Didn’t read from the bible. Didn’t give a speech. Posed for photos, and left. I don’t know, that sounds like a pretty textbook definition of a photo op to me. He treated it like taking your kid to see Santa at the mall. You got the picture? OK, let’s get the hell out of there.”

Watch the clip above.

