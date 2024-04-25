Some of Donald Trump’s allies are still clinging to the disproven claim that the 2020 election saw mass voter fraud that prevented him from winning, with new RNC co-chair Lara Trump recently claiming that they have “lawsuits in 81 states right now.” Naturally, Jimmy Kimmel took aim at that statement during his monologue on Wednesday night.

The ABC host noted in the segment that Trump already has a transition team at the ready, should he win again in 2024, and chuckled at the idea that they will be training and installing several thousands of poll-watchers across the country.

But Kimmel was most amused at Lara Trump’s claim that they have lawsuits in 81 states.

“Not just Tennessee, eleven-essee, twelve-essee,” Kimmel joked. “West Dakota, South Virginia. Indiana, Out-diana, you name it, they’re suing.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel roasted the former president for posting a poll graphic on social media that claimed Trump “crushed” Biden in Pennsylvania this week, despite only polling a single point ahead.

“Somehow one point is the difference between Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart there,” Kimmel said with a laugh.

The late night host also delighted in the fact that Nikki Haley pulled 155,000 votes in the Pennsylvania primary, despite the fact that she dropped out of the race weeks ago.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.