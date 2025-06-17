Jimmy Kimmel Reminisces About Trump’s ‘Boring’ Parade: ‘There Were Flyovers, There Were Combovers’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel chuckled and smirked a lot during his monologue on Monday while talking about how Donald Trump’s June 14 military parade flopped. He even looped in the current NBA finals, joking “we’re now one step closer to finding out which winning town — either Indianapolis or Oklahoma City — will host a much bigger parade than our President’s G.I. Joe-themed birthday party this weekend. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

Kimmel was referring to the parade Trump threw Saturday in DC, ostensibly marking the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, though it also just happened to fall on Trump’s birthday. The event was a flop, with noticeably low turnout that was vastly overshadowed by the “No Kings” protests held all over the U.S. on the same day.

“After all the hype, and money, somewhere around 50 million dollars, it was… boring,” Kimmel explained. “It was basically a 50-million-dollar version of when a five-year-old shows you every car in his Hot Wheels Collection… There were flyovers, there were combovers, the whole thing.”

Declaring Trump to be “Generalissimo Ballpark Franco,” Kimmel mocked cringe moments like when one of the soldiers marching carried a drone, joking, “who had the peppa-droni huh?”

Kimmel also poked fun at Trump for apparently falling asleep during the parade, quipping, “in fairness, that’s as close as he gets to being able to sleep with his wife, so he took the opportunity.”

Then Kimmel noted another awkward moment that he said “almost makes me feel bad for him. Almost,” at which point he played the famous clip of Trump attempting to hold Melania Trump’s hand at one point only to be brushed off.

“That’s known as the Slovenian Snub,” the ABC host said.

Later in the monologue, Kimmel touched on the turnout in detail. “Turnout was much lower than expected, or as Trump would say, there were ‘record setting crowds.’ The bleachers, you can see, were mostly empty. The crowds were sparse. There was not a whole lot of cheering for the tanks and military vehicles.”

“And that is – it’s a shame… but the lackluster crowd-size wasn’t Trump’s fault, and believe it or not, wasn’t even Biden’s fault! The blame for this one. goes squarely on the radical left-wing weather people,” Kimmel said, referring to inclement weather that hit D.C. on Saturday.

“Uh oh. Sounds like he’s about to start deporting meteorologists.”

Watch the monologue below: