Jimmy Kimmel Calls GOP Debate ‘a Box of Lucky Charms Without the Marshmallows’ Without Chris Christie | Video

After months of dismal polling among Republican voters, Chris Christie on Wednesday formally dropped out of the 2024 GOP presidential primary race just hours before a Republican primary debate held in Iowa. And that kind of bummed Jimmy Kimmel out.

During his monologue on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the ABC host lamented that without Christie, today’s debate consisted of just Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis feels “like a box of Lucky Charms without the marshmallows.”

“Speaking of boiled crabs and Florida, Donald Trump is in Iowa tonight, but not for the debate,” Kimmel said as he brought the topic up. “There was a fifth Republican debate tonight. Again without the yell-ephant in the room.”

(The ‘yell-ephant’ being Donald Trump, of course.)

“Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis were the only candidates besides Trump — who wasn’t there — qualified to be in the debate. Trump as you know calls them Bird Brain and the Meatball, which sounds like a morning radio team from 1995,” Kimmel continued.

“Chris Christie dropped out of the race today. Now it’s down to these two. There’s nobody fun left to watch. It’s like a box of Lucky Charms without the marshmallows now,” he continued.

Then Kimmel asked the question a lot of people probably have since these debates began, saying, “Why are they even letting them debate? Is it like what happens between innings at a baseball game when they let the guys in the hot dog costumes race each other.”

Kimmel then cued up a clip imagining the DeSantis vs. Haley debate as a weird political romcom. You can watch the full clip at the top of the page now.

And meanwhile, for those who may have forgotten: Donald Trump, who has led in all GOP polling from the moment he declared for reelection, has refused to participate in the debates.