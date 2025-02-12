Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Trump’s Rejection of JD Vance as His Successor Was ‘Colder Than Melania’s Side of the Bed’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel, like, we presume, a lot of people reading this, was greatly amused by parts of Donald Trump’s Super Bowl interview with Fox News. Specifically, the moment Trump flatly said “no” when asked if he considered Vice President JD Vance his successor.

“Trump had an interview with Fox News on Sunday before the Super Bowl. They saved part two of the interview for last night. Brett Baier asked Trump what is a pretty simple question, a layup, regarding his running mate, JD Vance,” Kimmel explained.

Then he rolled the clip where, when asked about it, Trump says, “No, but he’s very capable.”

Trump also added, “I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting.”

Kimmel naturally winced along with everyone else who watched it. “That is colder than Melania’s side of the bed,” Kimmel joked. “That is… He could have at least pretended to think about it for a minute.”

The comedian also talked about the bizarre joint press conference Trump held with Elon Musk in the Oval Office — yes, seriously — on Tuesday.

“Speaking of sucking, Elon Musk was at Trump’s side today. Elon took questions from the Oval Office, with his son. He brought his son, R2 pound sign Musk, who is four years old and, as you can see, Trump was super-excited to have the kid there,” Kimmel said, rolling a clip of the weird spectacle. “So much warmth, you know. It’s like a grandfather.”

Kimmel also touched on Trump’s weird — but to be clear, extremely scary and international law-violating — foreign policy obsessions, like illegally annexing Canada, illegally annexing Gaza after ethnically cleansing it and bullying Denmark into selling Greenland.

“U.S. foreign relations right now are completely insane. He wants to turn Gaza into some Trump-themed planned living community. There’s a movement in the House of Representatives right now to change the name of Greenland to Red White and Blue land. That is not a joke. A Congressman from Georgia wants to do that,” he explained.