Jimmy Kimmel Says Thanks to Trump ‘We’re Already Going to Loan Sharks for Lunchables’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel had a rather blunt observation about the state of things, economically, amid the chaotic economic situation thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“This is something that I’m pretty sure voters didn’t have in mind – when Trump promised to lower prices on day one,” Kimmel said as he started to make his observation. “An increasing number of Americans are using short-term loans to pay for groceries.”

“25% of Americans are financing their grocery purchases using buy now, pay later. 100 days in, we’re already going to loan sharks for Lunchables with this guy,” Kimmel joked, adding while imitating a gangster, “‘you’re a week late on those turkey and cheddar cracker stackers!’”

“60% of economists who were polled believe there is a ‘high or very high’ chance of a recession, so the President now is distancing himself, from himself,” Kimmel continued. “He wrote, ‘This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s. I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden Overhang. This will take a while, has nothing to do with tariffs, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. be patient!!!’”

“Be patient,” Kimmel responded. “What happened to the guy who promised it would all happen on ‘day one’? Be patient? What happened to the guy who – less than a hundred days into his first presidency, crowed, ‘since November 8th, Election Day, the Stock Market has posted $3.2 trillion in gains and consumer confidence is at a 15-year high. Jobs!’ That was in March, that was 41 days after he took over for Obama.”

“Now, a hundred days after Biden, oh he has nothing to do with it. It’s not his stock market. The buck stops wherever he wants it to stop. And consumer confidence – is at its lowest level since May of 2020. You remember what happened in May of 2020? We were fighting old ladies for toilet paper in May of 2020,” Kimmel added.

Watch the whole monologue below: