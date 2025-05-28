Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Trump Might as Well Have Said ‘That’s Not the Putin I Married!’ in Latest Ukraine Freak-Out | Video

Donald Trump been freaking out about Vladimir Putin over the last few days, and Jimmy Kimmel had an amusing way of characterizing it, joking during his monologue on Tuesday that Trump basically screamed “that’s not the Putin I married!”

For those getting caught up, it started on Sunday when Trump raged on his Twitter clone Truth Social, “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

Then speaking to TV reporters the same day, Trump said, “I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin. I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”

About this, Kimmel said, “it was a turbulent weekend for Donald Trump. You know how he promised he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours? Well, turns out he hasn’t. And he’s starting to now realize that he may have misjudged his KGBFF.”

Showing the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” audience Trump’s televised comments, Kimmel said, “he doesn’t like it at all. I mean, what happened, he used to be such a sweet guy. Now he’s firing rockets?!”

“Trump has two modes, there’s the ‘I know more than everyone’ mode, and the ‘I’m just finding out what everyone already knew,’” Kimmel continued. “Something happened? I mean what happened…”

Kimmel then played a clip of Trump saying in part, “something happened to this guy, and I don’t like it.”

“This is not the Putin I married!” Kimmel quipped in response, then noted Trump’s follow up ranting on Tuesday.

“So, this morning, Trump issued a sternly worded, something. He wrote, ‘What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!’” Kimmel said. “Well, that should do it.”

“Vladimir Putin poisons people and throws them out windows. You think you’re gonna scare him with the title of a John Cena movie?” Kimmel added.

Watch the whole monologue below: