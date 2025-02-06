Jimmy Kimmel Compares Trump to ‘The Maniac From Saw’ After Gaza Comments | Video

Jimmy Kimmel on Trump's insane Gaza plan
Jimmy Kimmel was understandably rattled by Donald Trump’s shocking — and for now, anyway, walked back — assertion that Palestinians should be forcibly removed from Gaza and that the U.S. should illegally annex the land.

“We have a very, very — we have a very crazy person running our country right now,” Kimmel declared during his monologue on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Like, standing in the intersection loudly talking to himself crazy. Yesterday, Trump held a doozy of a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he surprised everyone, including the people who work for him, I think, by unveiling this plan for Gaza. Which is, to relocate everyone who lives there. Permanently,” he said.

“He would remove the almost two million Palestinians who live there, and build a really cool real estate development. That we would own, and I guess sell to others?” Kimmel continued. “This is really what he wants to do. It’s like our country is being run by the maniac from ‘Saw.’”

“You know that Donald Jigsaw Trump is running this,” the comedian added. “And of course, the big question — one of the big questions, besides ‘Are you out of your Goddamned mind,’ is, if you pull all the Palestinians out of Palestine who would then live there?”

The answer was Trump’s bizarre reference to “the world’s people,” something Kimmel didn’t understand. “Maybe the Village People? I don’t know.”

“Everything, no matter what the crisis may be, everything always comes back to real estate with him,” the ABC host continued. “I can see the brochures now: ‘The Riviera of the Middle East.’”

After mocking this a little more, Kimmel explained that Trump’s plans for Gaza are very likely never to happen. “The leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, France, Germany, Spain, the U.K., have all forcefully rejected it. The only thing the United Nations and the Taliban have in common is they both think this is a terrible idea,” he said.

