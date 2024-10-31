Jimmy Kimmel Has Advice for Donald Trump: If You ‘Have to Tell People I’m Not Hitler, Something Is Wrong’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel had some simple advice for Donald Trump during his monologue on Wednesday: “When you find yourself having to tell people, ‘I’m not Hitler,’ something is wrong.”

Kimmel was referring to a rally where Trump insisted, “I’m not Hitler,” due to the number of former associates who have confirmed his admiration for dictators and for Hitler in particular. Here’s a clip:

But back to Kimmel, who said, “when your wife has to answer questions about her husband being a Hitler, it might be time to reel it in a bit.”

After playing more footage from the rally in question, featuring Trump’s relatives speaking on his behalf, he said, “you know, sending your relatives out to speak on your behalf can be a shaky proposition. Especially when that relative happens to be your son, High Pitch Eric.

Earlier in the monologue, Kimmel commented on the racist rally Trump hosted in New York last weekend, during which a supporter said racist things about Latinos include calling Puerto Rico a “Garbage island.”

“While he might try to play it off and distract us, this garbage thing is a serious problem for him. He’s facing a firestorm of anger from the Latino population,” Kimmel said. “Bad Bunny, J-Lo, Ricky Martin have all come out in support of Kamala Harris this week.”

“But instead of apologizing, which is not something he does, he sat down to talk about it with noted racial tolerance advocate Sean Hannity,” Kimmel said before showing a clip.

During the clip, Trump made claims that are wildly exaggerated and made yet another assertion that “no president’s done more” for Puerto Rico than he has.

“He’s got a point, no President in history has thrown more rolls of paper towels at the Puerto Rican people than Donald Trump,” Kimmel declared, referencing the callous way Trump responded to Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Watch the whole monologue below: