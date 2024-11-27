Jimmy Kimmel Calls Trump’s Tariff’s ‘the Dumbest Thing He’s Come Up With Since Don Jr.’ | Video

Unsurprisingly, Jimmy Kimmel has a low opinion of the almost-certainly-ruinous tariff’s Donald Trump insists he’ll impose on Canada, Mexico and China once he takes office in January. And in his monologue on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel live,” he opined that that these policies would be “the dumbest thing” Trump has imagined “since Don Jr.” Ouch.

Kimmel dinged “the tariff of Nottingham” for “making good on those tariffs he promised. Trump said that on his first day in office, he’s planning to issue an executive order will call for a 25% tax on all products that enter the country from Mexico and Canada, and a 10% additional tariff on products from China.”

Nodding to the fact that one of Trump’s biggest grifts is selling ‘patriotic’ products to his supporters that are actually made in China, Kimmel joked, “so now… if you want to purchase a tie from the Donald J Trump collection, you better get it immediately, or it’s going to cost an extra 10%.”

“Almost everyone who knows anything about economics believes these tariffs to be a terrible idea. Some say this is the dumbest thing he’s come up with since Don Jr,” Kimmel continued. “The problem is… China and Canada and Mexico don’t actually pay the tariffs. The American company that imports their goods pays the tariff, which they, of course, pass down to us, and then we have $40 avocados. As a result, this could send inflation through the roof.”

“You know, Mexico makes all kinds of things. They make cars, they make trucks, they make instruments. They make they make the best damn late night sidekicks in the world,” Kimmel added, referring to his longtime sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez.

“And poor Canada is like, what did we do? Be honest, is this because of Drake? Whoever would have guessed that the mail order stake salesman who declared bankruptcy six times would be so bad with money? I don’t know,” he joked.

There’s a ton more to his monologue of course. Watch the whole thing below.