Jimmy Kimmel Jokes the Tariff Mess Means Trump Suggestions Like Injecting Bleach ‘Were the Good Ideas’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel was bummed out by the Dodgers visiting Donald Trump on Monday, but for him there was a silver lining to it — it “was a nice distraction for Trump from the fact that he is busy destroying the world economy,” Kimmel said during his monologue on Monday night.

“It was another ‘tarrifying’ day on Wall Street. The Dow was down, the S&P was down. Cocaine was up,” Kimmel continued. “The S&P 500 has lost more than 10% of its total value since Thursday, costing Americans billions of dollars from their stock portfolios and retirement funds.”

“But here’s the thing about Donald Trump, he doesn’t care about money. He knows that there are more important things in life – like love,” Kimmel said as he gave a sarcastic look at the camera.

“He’s definitely flipping out, he’s — you know his once-loyal gaggle of gazillionaires is turning on him because they’re losing so much money. So today he wrote, ‘The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid!,’” Kimmel quoted. “That’s right. Be strong and stupid!

Kimmel the referenced Trump’s weird “Panican” name, which Trump said was “a new party based on Weak and Stupid people!” Kimmel gave it a poor grade.

“A ‘Panican’? Hey look, I’m not an expert when it comes to the economy. But I am an expert when it comes to nicknames. And Panican is not going to catch on. Okay?” Kimmel said.

“But hang in there everyone. There’s no cause for alarm. Be strong. The guy who went bankrupt six times is gonna steer us through this disaster he created for no reason at all,” Kimmel went on, before referring to Trump as “Panican Skywalker,” who “has wiped out $11 trillion since inauguration day. Gone. Just into thin air. But at least we won’t have tampons in the boys’ bathrooms.”

“Remember when he told us to inject bleach to get rid of Covid? Turns out, those were the good ideas,” Kimmel added.

You can watch the full monologue below: