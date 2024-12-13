Jimmy Kimmel Hopes Elon Musk Will ‘Roll It Up and Spank’ Trump With His Time Person of the Year Cover | Video

Jimmy Kimmel, unsurprisingly, wasn’t really pleased by Donald Trump being named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year again. But he did also express some sympathy for the convicted felon, because he won’t be able to use the magazine as a sex toy the way he allegedly did with Stormy Daniels.

And since Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” was the final one of 2024, Kimmel also had some kind wishes for everyone watching.

“You know, I’ve been thinking, we know next year is gonna be challenging. We’re about to endure a lot of gaslighting, greed, lying, ignorance, possibly even the measles and the mumps,” Kimmel said during his monologue.

“So, let’s fill this Christmas with generosity and goodness. Let’s be nice to our friends, let strangers get ahead of us in traffic, maybe spend a little extra time with our kids, give our spouses a backrub. Maybe have some snacks for the Amazon guy when he shows up. Let’s deck those halls and lube up those chimneys because Santa’s coming to town, and he might not be coming back every again,” Kimmel continued.

“Which brings us to Donald Trump, who got yet another early Christmas gift today. He was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year,” Kimmel explained. “Sadly, there’s no one left to roll it up and spank him with it. Maybe Elon will do it for him! I don’t know.”

After reminding viewers that Time’s Person of the Year is chosen for their impact, and the title isn’t an endorsement, Kimmel also reminded viewers of Trump’s strange obsession with it.

“Over the years, you know Trump has had many ups and downs when it comes to Time Magazine. In 2013 he wrote ‘The Time Magazine list of the 100 Most Influential People is a joke and a stunt of a magazine that will, like Newsweek, soon be dead.’ And just take, ‘Just took a look at Time Magazine, looks really flimsy like a free handout at a parking lot! The sad end is coming-just like Newsweek!,’” Kimmel quoted.

You can watch the whole monologue below: