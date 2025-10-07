Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump With New Poll Showing the President Is Less Popular Than the Late Night Host | Video

A new poll from YouGov this week indicated that Jimmy Kimmel now has a higher favorability than President Trump, and on Monday night, the ABC host promptly taunted Trump with it.

“Remember, the guy who keeps saying I have no ratings? Well, that makes two of us,” he joked.

Kimmel kicked off his monologue with the news, explaining that the organization — “which is a serious polling site, or they were before this,” he joked — polled more than a thousand people. Within that sample, Kimmel led Trump by 16 points. That said, Kimmel hoped it’d be a bit higher.

“It’s nice, but it feels like, considering the fact that I’m not a convicted felon, friend of Jeffrey Epstein, and I’ve never paid off a porn star, sent a team of masked goons into a park to pull an old lady away from her grandchildren, I feel like my rating should be higher, maybe?” he said. “At this point, finding a toenail in your salad has a seven point lead over Donald Trump.”

Kimmel then immediately joked that he hoped Trump wouldn’t see his monologue, because it would upset him. But, the president was already upset it seems, as the White House gave an official statement about the poll on Monday afternoon, calling it “sad!”

So, the late night host offered Trump a suggestion on how to boost his numbers in polls like these.

“If he’s looking to approve his approval numbers, I have an idea: release the Epstein files!” Kimmel said.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.