Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Threat to Ban Haley Donors From MAGA: ‘You’re Not Invited to the Next Insurrection?’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday wasn’t sure what to make of the latest drama in the Republican presidential primary.

Donald Trump is outraged that Nikki Haley won’t drop out of the race after coming in third in Iowa and in second place this week in New Hampshire, and on Wednesday he threatened Haley’s donors with banishment from “the MAGA camp” if they give her any more money.

“She finished 11 points behind him in New Hampshire, and now his MAGA-sty is threatening her donors,” Kimmel said as he brought the topic up in his Thursday night monologue.

“He wrote, ‘Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did,’” Kimmel explained.

“This is why he made her his Ambassador to the United Nations,” the ABC host quipped.

Kimmel then continued to read Trump’s threat verbatim, saying, “‘Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and always will.’”

“Wow. What does ‘barred from the MAGA camp’ even mean? Like what, you’re not invited to the next insurrection?” Kimmel joked.

After that, Kimmel had some fun talking about how Ted Cruz wants Trump and Biden to take dueling cognitive tests.

“I don’t know, I don’t think I’ve ever said this, I agree with Ted Cruz,” Kimmel said. “Let’s fire up those tests. Let’s make a round robin tournament out of it. Trump vs. Haley, and the winner faces Joe Biden. But first, Trump versus Haley!”

You can watch the whole monologue above now.