Jimmy Kimmel Lists Protest Signs People Definitely Should Not Make to Upset Trump | Video

As the country gets ready for another round of “No Kings” protests this weekend, Jimmy Kimmel has a few ideas for signs people can make. But according to the ABC host, people definitely should not make them, because they might upset President Trump.

On Saturday, there will be a protest in every single state, and the “No Kings” organizers are projecting turnout in the millions. The peaceful protests are meant to be a demonstration against Trump’s policies, especially amid nationwide ICE raids and deploying US troops to US cities. Indeed, there will be plenty of protest signs, many of which openly mock Trump.

“I just want to ask you to remember, our President is very sensitive about his weight, so please do not use the word Shamussolini to describe him,” Kimmel joked. “Or Engorged Washington, or King Hungary VII. He will not appreciate it.”

“It’s rude, and he will throw you in jail, just like he’s planning to punish those rabble-rousers in Chicago,” Kimmel continued.

The late night host also took issue with the fact that House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Trump allies have been calling these protests “Hate America Rallies.”

“Ha, good one,” Kimmel sniped. “So just to be clear, peacefully protesting a wannabe dictator means you hate America. Attacking the capitol to overturn an election? Patriotic walking tour.”

“There is nothing more American than a political protest,” he added. “The American Revolution was a No Kings rally!”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.