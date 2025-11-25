Jimmy Kimmel Welcomes Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘to Reality’ After Trump Fallout and Resignation: ‘Make Yourself at Home’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress by applauding the Georgia representative’s decision and inviting her to make herself “at home” in “reality.”

During Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian commented on Greene’s big news, which she dropped on social media Friday evening.

“There’s going to be one less puddle of sweat on the floor mat of the congressional gym,” Kimmel quipped, “because Marjorie Taylor Greene, yet another Trump superfan, learns that loyalty to him goes only one way.”

After playing a snippet from her resignation video, in which a Christmas tree sits behind her, Kimmel joked: “I have to say this woman is being attacked from all sides right now — somehow she still had time to put up her Christmas tree, [it’s] not even Thanksgiving.”

He continued: “She says Congress is beholden to the super wealthy and ignores the needs of ordinary Americans. She says her party has no plan for healthcare and that the Jeffrey Epstein files are not a hoax as the president claims they are. To which I say, ‘Welcome to reality Marj. We’re glad to have you here. Make yourself at home. Feel free to check out our science wing while you have a chance.’”

Before moving on Kimmel, joked that “Congress’s loss is Love Island’s gain,” suggesting the politician is set to appear on the popular dating show.

Kimmel’s commentary comes days after Greene shared her plans to resign in January. In her speech, Greene took a shot at Trump, who had previously rescinded his endorsement of her.

Not only did she note that “loyalty should be a two-way street,” she also said her Republican peers “should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest because our job is literally: ‘Representative.’”

Trump responded to her decision by calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown” on Truth Social. However, he did add, “I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.