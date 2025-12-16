Jimmy Kimmel Vows to Keep Calling Out Trump’s ‘Loathsome’ Behavior In Honor of Rob Reiner: ‘He’d Want Us to’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel promised to keep speaking out against Donald Trump in honor of Rob Reiner, defending that it’s what the late filmmaker would want him to do.

The comedian weighed in on the killings of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, during Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Specifically, Kimmel sounded off on Trump’s reaction to Sunday’s tragedy, in which he claimed Reiner had an “incurable” case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and that it led to his death.

“Just when you think he can’t go any lower, he somehow finds a way to do that,” Kimmel said. “His description of what happened, of course, is not at all what happened. And this is exactly what I’ve spoken about before. This rush to pin the tail on the donkey in pursuit of the Trump friendly narrative. Not to mention, blaming his death on the fact that he is an outspoken liberal, insulting someone who’s just been murdered who leaves children behind without having any idea of what actually happened.”

As Kimmel continued, he admitted that he didn’t believe Trump’s post on the double murder to be real at first, given it was so — what he called — “hateful and vile.”

“I was like, ‘Well, even for him, that seemed like too much,’” he recalled. “But nothing is ever too much for him. Of course, you won’t see the Fox News gang screaming about this one.”

Though, Kimmel did credit the handful of Republicans who did speak out, condemning the president’s statement on the matter.

However, as Kimmel highlighted, Trump decided to double down on his stance, going as far as to say Reiner was “very bad for our country.”

“That corroded brain is in charge of our lives,” Kimmel sounded off. “If you voted for that, it’s okay to reconsider. It’s perfectly fine. And I have to say, I know from my personal interactions with Rob Reiner that he would want us to keep pointing out the loathsome atrocities that continue to ooze out of this sick and irresponsible man’s mouth.”

He added: “And so, we’re going to do that over and over again until the rest of us wake up.”

“The Princess Bride” director and his wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday with their son, Nick, the main suspect in their deaths. Nick Reiner was arrested not long after his parents’ bodies were discovered. He’s currently being held without bail.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.