Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back at JD Vance’s Ratings Dig: ‘Bull—t’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his show’s return to Nexstar and Sinclair’s stations by calling out Vice President JD Vance and his “bulls–t” claims about his ratings.

The comedian kicked off his Brooklyn week for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” by happily telling his audience that the late night show was broadcasting to “100% of the country tonight.”

As he continued, Kimmel thanked his loyal fans, who vocalized their support amid his suspension and the show being pre-empted on Nexstar and Sinclair stations — which ended on Friday.

However, he seemed less than pleased with Vance, who accused Kimmel of being talentless with poor ratings during an interview with Laura Ingraham last week.

Kimmel didn’t hold back with his response, noting in his monologue, “Vice President Maybelline was making the rounds attempting to defends his boss [Donald Trump] and the chairman of the FCC [Brendan Carr] with a new fairytale even a five year old wouldn’t believe.”

After showing a clip from the Vance-Ingraham sit down, Kimmel taunted: “I have some good news for you, J-Dog. We’re back on all the stations. Every home, every bar, every strip club and every prison in America. But, sorry, I didn’t mean to interrupt your bulls–t. Go on.”

In response to Vance’s claim that his ratings weren’t “very good,” Kimmel accused the Trump administration having “rating somewhere between a hair in your salad and chlamydia.”

As we previously reported, Kimmel’s return to late night television on Sept. 23 brought in a whopping 6.3 million viewers.

He added, “In three-and-a-half years, I’m not the one who’s gonna be doing mascara tutorials on YouTube. How did we wind up with a president and vice president who wear more makeup than Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga combined?”

Watch the full clip above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.