Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to express his disappointment in KROQ for firing the Kevin Bryant morning radio show team.

Shame on you @kroq “management” for caring so little about the people who gave you so much. Especially now,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” late-night talk show host tweeted Wednesday.

Co-host Kevin Ryder had announced earlier Wednesday that he and the entire KROQ Morning radio show team were unceremoniously booted from the airwaves and the station building.

“Hey party people! Not sure how to say this, so here it is: Yesterday, @kroq called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired,” Ryder said.

The former co-host of KROQ’s beloved “Kevin and Bean Show” went on to speculate that he and his crew were fired due to poor ratings. “Why did @kroq fire all of us on the morning show? I assume it’s the ratings, which were down,” Ryder wrote. “The economy because it’s down. But it’s a pretty crappy way to treat people. We’re humbled by you spending any time w us. THANK YOU. (Going to sleep for about a week :)”

As if that weren’t bad enough, Ryder also says the radio station sent guards to physically remove him from the building.

Reps for KROQ confirmed that the team had been let go but declined to comment further about the reasons or timing.

The news comes amid mounting fears over coronavirus, which has lead to mass event cancellations, halting production on television shows and movies, government-mandated bans on large public gatherings, and warnings for people to practice social-distancing and self-isolation to stop the spread of the pandemic.