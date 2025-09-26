Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are set to link up on late night, as the comedians are scheduled to appear as guests on each other’s shows next week.

Word of the the late night crossover dropped Thursday night, when Kimmel announced his lineup for his anticipated “Brooklyn Week” taping, which will take place between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3.

Per the announcement, Colbert, along with Emily Blunt, Tom Hanks, Josh Johnson, Spike Lee, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kumail Nanjiani, Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White, are all set to appear on the show next week.

Additionally, Geese, Living Colour, Public Enemy and Reneé Rapp have been tapped as Kimmel’s upcoming musical guests.

Yet, the link up was made all the more exciting when Colbert in-turn announced his own list of guests for “Late Show” next week — with Kimmel among the noted names.

Per the CBS late night show, Kimmel will join Colbert as a guest on Sept. 30, as well as musician Sam Smith.

The rest of the week will see Colbert sit down with fellow veteran late nighters Conan O’Brien, Julia Roberts and Lady Gaga — on Sept. 29, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, respectively.

This all comes in the midst of Colbert’s CBS cancellation and Kimmel’s return from his six-day suspension from ABC. Colbert and Kimmel have been vocal supporters of one another amid their respective dramas.

Colbert even celebrated Kimmel’s return to television by joking that he was now the “only martyr in late-night.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.