Jimmy Kimmel Hopes the Stormy Daniels Case Is What Takes Trump Down: ‘Grab Him by the Mushroom’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he really hopes Donald Trump’s closest upcoming trial might finally be the one that takes him down.

That would be the trial over the hush money he paid to former porn star Stormy Daniels set for April 15. “I feel like we all want to see him taken down by the porn-star one. Right?” Kimmel said. “Grab him by the mushroom, Stormy!”

Kimmel got there by talking about how Trump has had some legal setbacks this week.

“Oh man do I feel for him,” Kimmel said as he kicked off the bit. “Over the past 24 hours, Donald Trump had not one, but three judges’ rule against him in three different cases.”

“In the Georgia ‘find me 11,000 votes’ case, the judge rejected Trump’s claim that making phone calls to get the election overturned were protected by ‘free speech.’ In the Florida “classified documents” case, a judge he appointed denied his argument that he was allowed to take documents under the Presidential Records Act,” Kimmel continued. “And in New York, the judge rejected his attempt to delay the Stormy Daniels case.”

Kimmel explained how Trump tried his disturbing “Presidential immunity” defense in the New York case, only for the judge to rule that “Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a President’s official acts.”

“I’m pretty sure, and I’m not a historian, but I’m pretty sure it’s the first time a judge has ever had to say that,” Kimmel joked.

Noting that the Stormy Daniels trial begins April 15 — AKA taxes day, Kimmel joked that this would be “a big date for Donald Trump — it’s the first time in history a former president will be held accountable for cheating on his taxes and his wife on the same day.”

