Jimmy Kimmel Takes Summer Break From Hosting ABC Late Night Show

Jimmy Kimmel is taking “a couple of months off” from his ABC late-night talk show, the host announced Thursday.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will take a two-week hiatus starting next week before resuming with guest-hosted episodes starting Monday, July 6.

“Jimmy is taking time off to spend even more time with his family,” the network said in a statement. “He’s been doing this job for almost 18 years, 3,130 shows, and will be taking a few months off. While Jimmy’s gone a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for him.”

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel to Return as Emmys Host

The host announced his hiatus on Thursday, telling viewers that “there’s nothing wrong” with him or his family and that the temporary hiatus is simply a needed break from doing the show every night.

No information was shared about who the guest hosts would be.

Kimmel previously took time off from “Live!” back in 2017 when his son, Billy, underwent open-heart surgery a few days after his birth. Guest hosts during that break included Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.