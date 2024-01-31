Jimmy Kimmel caught up on the truly insane conspiracy theories being spread about the upcoming Super Bowl and Taylor Swift, dubbing the right wingers spreading them “not-too-swifties” who “think football is fake and wrestling is real.”

“Have you been following — I don’t know if you’ve seen this but there are some serious crazy talk about Taylor Swift and Joe Biden going around right now,” Kimmel said as he started the bit.

“This is one of those things, you know you’d expect to hear this from a couple of nuts and then it disappears, but if anything, it’s picking up steam. The not-too-swifties got it started like this – with tweets like this,” Kimmel explained, cueing up images of a social media post claiming that the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was rigged so that Taylor Swift can “spread Democrat propaganda.”

Then Kimmel showed another tweet in which someone claimed the whole Super Bowl is rigged and scripted and yes, a plot to help Joe Biden win reelection. This was followed by someone who said “the Super Bowl will be rigged [just like our elections].”

And then Kimmel showed a tweet by fringe right winger and former GOP primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that endorsed the conspiracy theory.

“So let me get this straight, okay? The same people who believe Joe Biden has dementia, and needs Kamala Harris to feed him butterscotch tapioca every night, also believe that he has somehow planned and executed a diabolically brilliant scheme to fix the NFL playoffs so the biggest popstar in the world can pop up on the Jumbotron during the Super Bowl — in-between a Kia and a Tostitos commercial — to hypnotize her 11 year old fans into voting for Joe Biden,” Kimmel said.

“I mean it makes sense. It makes total sense! These people, these people think football is fake and wrestling is real,” he added.

