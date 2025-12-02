Jimmy Kimmel Jokes There Are Now ‘Gas Station Bathrooms on Yelp’ That Have Higher Approval Ratings Than Trump | Video

Jimmy Kimmel called out President Trump Monday for his continued insistence that his current polling numbers are better than they actually are.

“He’s claiming he has his highest poll numbers ever, which means it’s not just books he can’t read,” Kimmel remarked. “His negative rating is now at 60%. There are gas station bathrooms on Yelp with higher approval ratings than Donald Trump right now.” Elsewhere in his Monday monologue, Kimmel cheekily helped Trump come up with a new name for his Republican supporters, after the president spent part of last week posting options on his Truth Social account.

Trump’s suggestions included “Tepublicans” and “Trumplicans,” neither of which Kimmel thinks have much of a chance of catching on. “I don’t think Trumplicans is going to stick. What about Donosaurs?” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host exasperatedly offered. “Or maybe just DJ Teabags? I don’t know.” Kimmel also took aim at Trump over his sarcastic Thanksgiving day message on Truth Social to all of the “Great American Citizens” that have let the country be “murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at.”

“I hate to be the one to tell you: Our country isn’t being laughed at. They’re laughing at you,” Kimmel responded. You can check out Kimmel’s full Monday monologue yourself in the video below.

Kimmel additionally slammed Trump for pardoning former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was originally convicted of helping drug traffickers smuggle cocaine into the U.S., while continuing to order the bombing of suspected drug-running boats in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

“Some have pointed out this unbelievable hypocrisy of Trump blowing up boats, killing random Venezuelans because they believe there are low-level drug-runners in the boats, while simultaneously pardoning a man who sent a million pounds of cocaine to this country,” Kimmel noted. “But those people are just haters and losers, you know? I mean, lighten up! When he was running for president, Trump made it very clear his top priorities were pardoning drug kingpins and building a place to ballroom dance. Promises made, promises kept.”

As for reports that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered the bombing of shipwrecked enemies from said sunken vessels, Kimmel joked, “In his defense, you know, we’ve all done some crazy stuff when we’re drunk. Usually, when Pete Hegseth orders enough bombs to kill everyone, they come with a shot of sake.”