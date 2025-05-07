Jimmy Kimmel Compares Canadian PM’s Trump Meeting to ‘an Ewok Going to a Meeting on the Death Star’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel touched on multiple topics during his Tuesday night monologue. For instance, he opened with a lengthy series of jokes about the 2025 Met Gala. After that, Kimmel brought up the meeting Donald Trump had on Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“Trump met today with Mark Carney, the new Prime Minister of Canada, and future Governor of North Montana,” Kimmel joked. “Ahead of the meeting Trump posted about how we don’t need anything from Canada, we don’t need their cars or energy or lumber or ‘anything they have. But then when the new Prime Minister showed up in person, it was as if they were a couple of old pals.”

Kimmel then ran a clip of Trump saying the only “concession” Trump wanted from Canada was “friendship,” and then Trump talking about Canadians he likes, including Wayne Gretzky.

“Poor Mark Carney had a helluva job today,” Kimmel continued. “It was like an Ewok going to a meeting on the Death Star. He handled it well though. He handled it very well. He came prepared and in a friendly way, he made sure Trump knows they have no intention of becoming our 51st State.”

Kimmel then ran a clip of Carney saying that “Canada will never be for sale,” to which Trump replied, “never say never” with a look of weird desperation on his face.

“That’s Trump. He doesn’t take no for an answer. In fact, he was found liable for it – in a court of law,” Kimmel deadpanned, referring of course to the lawsuit against Trump filed by E. Jean Carroll in which a jury found Trump liable for sexual assault.

After this, Kimmel touched on Trump’s demand for tariffs on movies produced in other countries, joking at one point that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent “has the demeanor of the headmaster of an all-boys school that’s under investigation.”

There’s more than that, and you can watch the full monologue below: