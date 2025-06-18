Jimmy Kimmel Imagines the Pitch for Trump’s Cell Phone: ‘No 5G Mind Control Here’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t convinced the new call phone being promoted by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. is on the level — particularly because the product itself appears to be full of it.

And as such, the ABC host imaged a fake commercial for the new phone that promised there will be “no 5G mind control.”

“He’s also selling Trump brand mobile phones now,” Kimmel said during his monologue on Tuesday. “Their website, Trump mobile, was a mess from the get go. When they launched yesterday, their coverage map said Gulf of Mexico, instead of ‘Gulf of America.’ So he had them take that down.”

“There have been reports that it is difficult to even order the phone, and even though they’re billing the phones as all American and made in the USA, you can see the phone appears to be a reskinned version of a Chinese phone made by a company called wing Tech,” Kimmel continued. “It sells the same phone on Amazon for $171 right now, but once it gets spray painted gold and emblazoned with the word Trump, it’s $500. He’s selling an All-American Chinese phone.”

After roasting Eric and Don Jr.’s claims the phone will be made in the United States, and then telling some other jokes, Kimmel noted how the day after this cell phone company was announced, Trump told a journalist he “doesn’t believe in telephones.”

“Boy, he really doesn’t want to take Eric’s calls. Does he?” Kimmel joked. “Have you ever seen Trump try to use a phone? He’s like a crow with an iPad. He’s like staring at her with his head cocked, pecking away, hoping that, like a snack comes out of it or something, but that ain’t gonna stop him from selling one.”

Then he rolled a fake commercial for these phones, the transcript of which said: “Say goodbye to woke mobile plans and say hello to the Trump phone, the only phone with hair. Trump phones are proudly stickered ‘made in the USA,’ with exclusive perks like accidental war plan alerts from defense secretary Pete Hegseth. There’s no 5G mind control here. Trump phone operates entirely on string. So many exclusive, expensive kiss the ringtones. Don’t sleep on this deal like that dead, evil robot. Joe Biden, order your trump mobile phone today. Trump mobile may sell your data to China.”

Watch the whole monologue below now: