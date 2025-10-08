Jimmy Kimmel Debunks Trump’s Claim Epstein Card Is ‘Not My Language’ With Supercut of Times Trump Used Phrases in the Card | Video

President Trump maintains that he had nothing to do with the lewd birthday letter sent to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker, making the argument that the words in the card were “not my language.” So, on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel debunked that idea.

During his monologue, Kimmel played a clip of Trump’s denial, in which the president said it’s “not my signature, and it’s not the way I speak, and anybody that’s covered me for a long time know that’s not my language.” From there, the ABC host pointed out that he and his team have covered Trump for a long time.

“In the interest of fairness, we decided to do a bit of research to see, maybe he’s right,” Kimmel said. “Does he use the words and phrases that are used in that letter? That’s not for me to say, it’s for you to decide for yourself.”

Play video

From there, a montage began playing, in which a voiceover read out phrases from the card one by one, and immediately followed with clips of Trump using those phrases.

First up was the start of the letter, in which Trump purportedly wrote that “there must be more to life than having everything.” Three clips of Trump publicly saying “I have everything” followed. Then came the bit in the card of Trump writing “yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.” Again, another three clips of Trump teasing something and immediately following it with “I won’t tell you what it is” played.

Other popular phrases from Trump’s lexicon, as proven by footage found by the late night team, were “we have a lot of things in common,” “as a matter of fact,” calling people an “enigma” and more.

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue and comparison video above.