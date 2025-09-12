Jimmy Kimmel Wonders What ‘Crazy’ Thing in Epstein Files Trump Is Trying to Hide: ‘Nude, Riding a Jet Ski?’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel was confused during his monologue on Thursday night, about just what it is that makes Donald Trump act the way he does about matters pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein. And it got him speculating about some of the “crazy” things it might be.

The catalyst for this joke was something that happened in congress. “In Washington, the lawmakers are still squabbling over these Epstein files,” Kimmel said.

“Republicans Senators blocked a motion to force a vote on making the Department of Justice release the files,” he continued. “The vote went 51 to 49. If you’re keeping score, Republicans spent the last four years demanding the release of these Epstein files – and the last four months screaming, ‘Do not release these Epstein files!’”

“It’s very suspicious. As far as I see, there are only two plausible reasons for refusing to release the files. Either Trump’s in it, or they are. There’s nothing else,” Kimmel went on.

The host then speculated that the Epstein-related documents have captured the public imagination because of how Trump acts completely the opposite of his normal behavior.

“We know literally everything else about Donald Trump. We know what he eats, we know what he thinks, we know when, we know when he’s tweeting from the toilet. There are tell-all books and tell-all books about the tell-all books. But these files are the one thing that’s still a mystery when it comes to the world’s most famous orangutan,” Kimmel explained.

“Which means there must be something truly crazy in them, like video of him, nude, riding a Jet Ski? Or maybe Polaroids of a crooked little mushroom stump? I don’t know, I’m just asking questions, okay?” he added.

Watch the full monologue below: