Jimmy Kimmel Asks ‘Why Does Donald Trump Even Need a Shower’ After Weird Water Pressure Order | Video

Jimmy Kimmel, per usual, spent a lot of time discussing Donald Trump during his monologue on Thursday night, and he was particularly perplexed by the weird executive order Trump issued regarding shower water pressure.

“What is he focused on?” Kimmel asked after having discussed a lot of the other chaotic events of the day. “I’ll tell you what he’s focused on. Shower heads. Yeah. ‘It comes out drip, drip, drip.’ “I believe that’s how Stormy described it too. Right?”

“Trump… this adult man felt it necessary to issue an executive order to ‘make water pressure great again,” Kimmel continued. “He still only has ‘concepts’ of a healthcare plan, but he’s cracking down on shampoo. He loves signing these executive orders in front of the cameras.”

After going a digression about an employee who, apparently, announces what Trump is about to sign, Kimmel continued talking about the executive order.

“The White House put out a statement saying, ‘no longer will shower heads be weak and worthless.’ This is a statement from the right. And Republicans act like, ‘oh, this is normal.’ If Joe Biden spent this much time talking about the showerheads, not only would they vote to put him in a home, we would let them do it,” Kimmel said.

“We’d be like, ‘yeah. He’s gotta go.’ Why does Donald Trump even need a shower? You’d think the three-hour tongue bath he gets every morning from ‘Fox & Friends’ would be sufficient to keep him clean.”

Watch the whole monologue below: