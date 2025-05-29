Jimmy Kimmel Insists Trump’s Pardons Are Compassionate: ‘He Has a Soft Spot in His Heart for Fraud’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated what he called, with heavy sarcasm, a “rare day of forgiveness in America,” due to several pardons Donald Trump gave out this week.

“You know, we say a lot about the president. Some of it isn’t flattering, some of it is critical, I’ll admit that, but it isn’t fair to focus only on the negative. We should focus on the positive too. And today, President Trump showed that he isn’t just a dishonest, divisive, money grubbing, golf ball pounding narcissist who cares only about himself. He is also capable of showing compassion, and he did that today,” Kimmel said, fake-crowing that Trump pardoned former reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.”

After joking that he originally “thought there were actors in a parody of a reality show,” referring to the Chrisleys as “a woman who married her own ventriloquist dummy or something,” Kimmel explained the reason they were in jail is because they were convicted of defrauding community banks for more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

“That happens to be an issue that is very dear to President Trump. He has a soft spot in his heart for fraud,” Kimmel quipped. “He doesn’t know those people. He just saw some fellow criminals in need.”

Kimmel also played a clip of the Chrisleys’ daughter thanking Donald Trump, in which she said, “I am forever grateful. Thank you, President Trump, and I vow to stop to stand next to you and your administration and exposing the corruption and continue fighting for the men and women that are in prison.”

“Cool, we’ll get you a ticket on the next flight to El Salvador,” Kimmel responded dryly. Then he proceeded to detail numerous other pardons Trump handed out to criminals who committed spectacular forms of fraud, including one who ripped off nursing home employees to purchase a yacht.

“I don’t want to go down the if Biden did this road, but the man stole from nursing home employees to buy a yacht. And do we hear anything from Congress? That sound you hear coming from the Republican side of the aisle is crickets, specifically the ones they feed Ted Cruz at night,” Kimmel said.

There’s much more to the monologue, including an amusing fake ad for Melania Trump AI book narration. You can watch the whole thing below: