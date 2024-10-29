Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Trump’s Racist NY Rally ‘Felt More Like Kamala Harris’ Closing Argument to Voters’ | Video 

Referring to attendees as “The Clueless Klux Klan,” Jimmy Kimmel spent considerable time during his monologue Monday night discussing the racist rally Donald Trump held Sunday in New York.

Deeming it possibly “the nuttiest Trump event of all time. And that includes the press conference he had last week to talk about Arnold Palmer’s penis,” Kimmel joked that while it was supposed to be the closing argument Trump made ahead of the 2024 election, “it felt more like Kamala Harris’ closing argument to voters.”

“It was, it was ugly. It was mean. It was hateful. It was racist. Antisemitic. It was stupid,” Kimmel said, accurately. “They really pissed off Puerto Ricans to the point where Bad Bunny had to get involved, and that’s when you know you got a problem.”

He was referring to the racist comments about Puerto Rico made by pro-Trump stand up comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who also said racist comments about other people. Including, and we’re not exaggerating, a watermelon joke about Black people.

“Trump made such a mess with Puerto Ricans, they’re now throwing paper towels at him,” Kimmel added.

The ABC host continued, noting “all the stars of The Turd Reich” who showed up, poking fun at, among other people, Hulk Hogan, “who, at age 71, is having a bit of trouble tearing off his shirts.”

He also mocked Elon Musk. “who won the crowd over with his natural charm,” adding after showing a clip, “You know, he’s just so likable. That’s the thing.”

This was followed by jokes about Tucker Carlson and Robert Kennedy Jr.

You can watch Kimmel’s entire monologue below.