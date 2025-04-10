Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Trump’s Greatest Act Was to ‘Undo the Incredibly Dumb Thing He Did’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel had a compliment of sorts for President Donald Trump after the chaotic events, economically speaking, that went down Wednesday.

“The best thing Trump has ever done, for America, was undo the incredibly dumb thing he did,” the ABC host joked during his monologue on Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Kimmel said this while discussing “day 79 of Trump O’ mania,” on which, so he said, “it’s been fun watching this lunatic gamble our life savings.” This was a reference to the extremely steep tariffs that Trump announced last week and went into effect this week — and that he abruptly paused (mostly) following significant economic turbulence.

“Trump this morning hit the snooze button on almost all those big, beautiful tariffs he levied. He paused the tariffs for 90 days, which puts us at … right around the Fourth of July to blow things up again,” Kimmel explained, adding that this means “90 days … of turmoil now.”

Kimmel’s joke about the greatest thing Trump has ever done for America came while discussing how after a week of precipitous drops, the stock market made a sharp recovery following the announcement of the pause.

“I mean if, imagine if he quit,” Kimmel quickly added. “He could usher in a whole new era of prosperity.”

“And now, our job I guess is to sit back and watch him take credit for ‘solving’ the financial crisis he created,” Kimmel continued. “The Dow is still down more than 1600 points from where it was when he started this unnecessary mess. And if you’re a small business owner who’s worried about having to close up shop because of unpredictable costs, President Trump would like you to know, he won a golf tournament this weekend.”

“The White House is trying to play this like it was some grand strategy, like this was the plan all along,” Kimmel said later, before pointing out some evidence for why this might not be the case.

“Bottom line, this was not his plan. He probably didn’t even have a plan. He’s riffing through,” Kimmel added.

Watch the monologue below: