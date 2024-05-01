Jimmy Kimmel reacted about like you’d expect to the disturbing interview Donald Trump gave to Time Magazine this week. He’s not a fan.

In the interview the ex-president, who attempted to overthrow the government after he lost his bid for reelection, laid out his plans should he be elected again, which included among other things a promise to persecute women who have abortions, and his refusal to deny he wants to be a dictator.

“It’s quite a His Kampf,” Kimmel joked, comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler by referring to the title of the Nazi dictator’s book “Mein Kampf.”

“Trump says, all true what I’m about to inform you, this, he says he would carry out a deportation operation to remove more than 11 million people from the country,” Kimmel said, accurately. “He says he would use the military to build migrant detention camps. He would let red states monitor women’s pregnancies – and prosecute those who violate abortion bans.”

Kimmel didn’t note it, but Trump’s admission that he would subject women to sexually-based surveillance and prosecute those who have abortions proves that Trump was indeed lying several weeks ago when he suggested that he opposes abortion bans.

Kimmel noted how Trump said he would defy congress when it comes to spending priorities, fire U.S. attorneys who refuse to prosecute whoever he tells them to prosecute, pardon people who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and extort European allies who want U.S. military support.

“He would gut the civil service, he would close the White House pandemic-preparedness office, and staff his administration only with those who believe the election was stolen from him,” Kimmel continued before getting to the most disturbing part.

“And when they asked about dictatorship, he said, ‘I think a lot of people like it,’” Kimmel said. Which, by the way, is absolutely true.

“And he’s on the cover of Time Magazine. He should be on the cover of ‘Doing Time’ magazine. That’s… Time’s Maniac of the Year,” Kimmel added.

You can watch the full monologue at the top of the page.