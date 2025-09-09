Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump as ‘a Real A.I. Joe’ After Fake ‘Apocalypse Now’ Images | Video

Jimmy Kimmel gave a big thumbs attempt to Donald Trump’s social media posts over the weekend, declaring the president to be “a real A.I. joe” for sharing doctored images of himself based on “Apocalypse Now” while glibly threatening military action against the city of Chicago.

“On Saturday, Francis Ford Grope-ala posted this AI generated image of himself to celebrate his invasion of Chicago. Someone made this and called it ‘Chipocalypse Now,’” Kimmel explained as he showed the image. “With the caption, ‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning.’” “This is normal, right? Both sides do this? You remember when Obama declared war on Orlando? Totally normal.”

“You know, for a guy who dodged the draft, he sure does love fake pictures of himself in battle gear,” Kimmel continued. “He’s a real A.I. Joe when it comes to the internet. And by the way, if Trump was actually a character from the movie Apocalypse Now. It wouldn’t be Robert Duvall. It would be late life Marlon Brando, okay?”

“Trump is now after Chicago,” Kimmel added. “He has declared Chicago to be the ‘world’s most dangerous city.’ That of course, is based on statistics gathered by the worm inside RFK Jr’s head.”

Among the other things Kimmel discussed in the monologue was the latest news concerning Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein — the release on Monday of the actual letter that according to Wall Street Journal and members of the House Oversight Committee Trump wrote to the billionaire sex offender for his 50th birthday in 2003.

“Listen. That is not a birthday note. That is a signed confession. That letter is so creepy, it should have its own documentary series on Netflix. I give it two hours before Trump claims it was written by Joe Biden’s autopen,” Kimmel joked.

“And by the way, can you imagine if that little pubic scribble said Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump? There would be another storming of the Capitol. There’d be torches and pitchforks going right up his Pennsylvania Avenue,” Kimmel added.

You can watch the full monologue below: