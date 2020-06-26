With Jimmy Kimmel on Vacation, How Will Late-Night Shows Rank This Summer in Ratings?

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will still have six weeks of original episodes through July and August. The (virtual, likely) guest hosts temporarily filling Kimmel’s loafers present a problem of predictability in terms of TV ratings. Some names may draw a bigger crowd than Kimmel himself would; others may not.
Kimmel knows quite a bit about the ratings power of a good guest host. When the morning show “Live” was trying out guest hosts to become Kelly Ripa’s permanent partner, a sweepstakes ultimately won by Ryan Seacrest, Kimmel drew the highest TV ratings of all 68 temporary fill-ins. He also happened to be the first one in the post-Michael Strahan era. Due to his schedule, though, Kimmel was never a real contender to take over the empty seat first made famous by Regis Philbin.
Last year, Kimmel hosting “Kimmel” came in third (out of three) for the summer season in his late-night time slot, his usual position. The “Man Show” alum was looking up a bit at Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s “The Tonight Show.” Both Jimmys were craning their necks to see Stephen Colbert and CBS’ “Late Show.”
Here’s a breakdown in the key adults 18-49 demographic:
In summer 2019, which counts May 27 through Sept. 22, Kimmel aired the most original episodes, with 63. Fallon was second with 55 original episodes, Colbert did 53.
It’s important to point out here that Kimmel’s show is only 30 minutes, while Colbert and Fallon go for an hour. (ABC’s “Nightline” follows his show.) Not only is it harder in general to sustain an audience over an hour than it is over 30 minutes, the later shows run, the more viewers bow out and go to bed.
Here’s another thing that typically works in Kimmel’s favor: The NBA Finals serve up a pretty terrific boost to ABC over four-to-seven nights in June. The hoops championship lead-in helped out in 2019, but it doesn’t exist this year.
Yes, Fallon is looking up at the competition as the suddenly second-place Kimmel prepares to put his feet up.
'Gone With the Wind,' 'Scrubs' and Other Movies and TV Shows Pulled in #BlackLivesMatter Era (Photos)
The May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police prompted protests over police brutality and racial injustice across the country — leading many networks and streaming services to reconsider programming. Here are some movies and TV shows that have been canceled or shelved (sometimes temporarily).
"COPS"
In the wake of protests over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the Paramount Network canceled the long-running reality show "COPS" one week ahead of premiering its 33rd season. The show, which ran on Fox for 25 years, jumped to Paramount Network (then called Spike TV) in 2013.
Paramount Network
"Gone With the Wind"
HBO Max quietly pulled the Oscar-winning 1939 movie, which has long been criticized for racist depictions of black people for for glorifying the Civl War-era south, from the weeks-old streaming service. In a statement on June 9, the company explained that the "ethnic and racial prejudices" depicted in the film "were wrong then and are wrong today." The company said it plans to reintroduce the film later "with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions."
WarnerMedia
"Live PD"
On June 10, A&E abruptly canceled the Dan Abrams-hosted reality show "Live PD" that had been its top-rated series. The decision came amid ongoing protests over police brutality but also followed producers' admission they had destroyed footage of a 40-year-old Texas man who died in police custody after being tased while begging for his life.
A&E
Chris Lilley's “Summer Heights High,” “Angry Boys,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “Jonah From Tonga”
Four comedies from Australian comic Chris Lilley were pulled from Netflix in New Zealand and Australia due to criticisms of the shows’ depictions of people of color and the use of blackface and brownface makeup by Lilley, who is white, and others on the shows. Lilley uses blackface to play black rapper S.mouse in “Angry Boys” and brownface to play Jonah, a teenage Tonga native, in “Summer Heights High” and its spinoff series “Jonah From Tonga.” In “We Can Be Heroes,” he plays Ricky Wong, a Chinese physics student.
Australian Broadcast Company
"Little Britain"
The BBC sketch comedy show, which aired from 2003-05 and featured David Walliams and Matt Lucas playing a range of often stereotypical characters (sometimes in blackface) was pulled from most U.K. streaming services in early June, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox.
BBC
"Fawlty Towers"
The BBC removed a 1975 episode of the classic John Cleese sitcom that included a number of racial epithets, including the N-word, from its UKTV streaming service. After lobbying from Cleese and others, the network announced it would reinstate the episode with "extra guidance and warnings ... to highlight potentially offensive content."
BBC
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
On June 11, Netflix pulled a sixth-season episode of the long-running sitcom from its service in the U.K. over the depiction of two characters wearing blackface. (The series streams on Hulu in the U.S.)
"W/ Bob and David"
On June 16, Netflix pulled an episode of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ sketch comedy series “W/ Bob and David” over a sketch that features Cross in blackface. Cross and Odenkirk have since defended the sketch.
Netflix
"The Mighty Boosh" and "The League of Gentleman"
These English comedies were pulled from Netflix in the UK over scenes involving blackface. They were not previously available in the U.S.
A scene from "The Mighty Boosh" via YouTube
"30 Rock"
Co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, along with NBCUniversal, requested the removal of four episodes containing blackface and other racially insensitive material.
Hulu removed three episodes of the sitcom “Scrubs” which featured blackface at the request of the show’s producers and ABC Studios. Series creator Bill Lawrence had previously tweeted that an effort to remove offensive episodes of the show was in the works.
New times call for a new look at what we should watch and stream
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • [email protected] • Twitter: @tonymaglio